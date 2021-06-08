Subscribe
Home >News >India >Massive fire at Vaishno Devi shrine complex, cash counter damaged

Massive fire at Vaishno Devi shrine complex, cash counter damaged

A fire broke out at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 06:16 PM IST PTI

  • They said the fire started around 4.15 pm due to a short circuit and was completely controlled by 5 pm

A fire broke out at Vaishno Devi shrine complex in Jammu Kashmir's Reasi district on Tuesday, damaging a cash counter, officials said.

No one was injured in the fire, which broke out from the structure adjoining the 'Bhawan' (sanctum sanctorum), the officials said.

They said the fire started around 4.15 pm due to a short circuit and was completely controlled by 5 pm.

Visuals from the scene showed thick smoke billowing out of the building as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

Fire fighting squad of the shrine immediately swung into action after CRPF personnel raised an alarm, the officials said.

Some cash and records were gutted in the fire, the officials said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

