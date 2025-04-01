Massive fire breaks out at building in Delhi’s Jhandewalan, several cars gutted

Several cars were gutted in a massive fire that broke out near the Anarkali building and DDA Shopping Complex in the Jhandewalan area of Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Delhi Fire Service Department, fifteen fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze.

A call regarding the incident at Anarkali Complex in Block E 3 was received at 2.35 PM, it said.

DCP (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said the fire spread to the nearby DDA Shopping Complex and reportedly to a nearby bank.

According to initial reports, some vehicles parked nearby also caught fire.

However, there is no immediate report of anyone being trapped in the incident.

Authorities have stated that a thorough check will be conducted once the fire is under control.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, and a firefighting operation is underway.

Gujarat news: Death toll in Banaskantha firecracker godown blast rises to 18 Meanwhile, the death toll in the firecracker godown explosion in Gujarat's Banaskantha district has risen to 18.

According to police, the explosion at the firecracker godown in the Deesa area on Tuesday morning led to the collapse of the structure, trapping several workers inside. Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities continue to assess the situation.

Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana said a case was registered in connection with the incident.

“As soon as we received information about the incident, we initiated relief work. So far, 18 people have died due to the collapse of a slab. An FIR is being filed under Section 304 (causing death by negligence), and strict action will be taken against those responsible,” SP Makwana said.

Banaskantha police have formed five teams to identify and nab those responsible for the incident, the SP added.