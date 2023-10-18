comScore
Massive fire breaks out at cafe in Bengaluru's Koramangala, fire tenders rushed to site | Video
Massive fire breaks out at cafe in Bengaluru's Koramangala, fire tenders rushed to site | Video

 Anwesha Mitra

Massive fire at Koramangala cafe in Bengaluru

Mint ImagePremium
Mint Image

A massive fire broke out at Koramangala cafe in Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said that two people had been seriously injured during the incident and were currently being treated at a local hospital. Several others were evacuated from the industrial building as eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. 

The blaze started around noon on Wednesday at a 'Hookah bar and cafe' located on the top floor of the four-storey building. Several LPG cylinders had been stored in the area and people in the vicinity heard blast-like sounds. Locals had raised the alarm after smoke began emanating from the building.

There had been no customers at the cafe during this time.

More to come…

Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 03:41 PM IST
