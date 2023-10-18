Massive fire breaks out at cafe in Bengaluru's Koramangala, fire tenders rushed to site | Video
Massive fire at Koramangala cafe in Bengaluru
A massive fire broke out at Koramangala cafe in Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said that two people had been seriously injured during the incident and were currently being treated at a local hospital. Several others were evacuated from the industrial building as eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
More to come…
