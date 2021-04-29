Massive fire breaks out at car showroom in Punjab's Bathinda

Massive fire breaks out at car showroom in Punjab's Bathinda1 min read . 10:07 PM IST
Bathinda fire: Police suspect that a short circuit might have been the cause of the fire
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Bathinda fire: Police suspect that a short circuit might have been the cause of the fire
At least 40 vehicles were gutted in a fire at a two-storey car showroom in Punjab's Bathinda district on Thursday, police said.
At least 40 vehicles were gutted in a fire at a two-storey car showroom in Punjab's Bathinda district on Thursday, police said.
No loss of human life was reported, they said.
No loss of human life was reported, they said.
A watchman saw smoke coming out of the AVC Motors showroom located on the Mansa road, police said.
Police suspect that a short circuit might have been the cause of the fire.
Several fire tenders were deployed to put out the fire, they said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.