Massive fire breaks out at car showroom in Punjab's Bathinda

Massive fire breaks out at car showroom in Punjab's Bathinda

Representative image
1 min read . 10:07 PM IST PTI

Bathinda fire: Police suspect that a short circuit might have been the cause of the fire

At least 40 vehicles were gutted in a fire at a two-storey car showroom in Punjab's Bathinda district on Thursday, police said.

No loss of human life was reported, they said.

A watchman saw smoke coming out of the AVC Motors showroom located on the Mansa road, police said.

Police suspect that a short circuit might have been the cause of the fire.

Several fire tenders were deployed to put out the fire, they said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

