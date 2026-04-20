Massive fire breaks out at India's first greenfield refinery complex day before PM Modi’s scheduled inauguration

A massive fire broke out at India's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex on Monday, 20 April, at Pachpadra in the Balotra district of Rajasthan. No immediate reports of casualties are available.

Several images and videos of the fire at the refinery-cum-petrochemical complex showed black smoke billowing out of the area. Several firefighting vehicles were also seen arriving at the complex to douse the fire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Rajasthan on Tuesday, 21 April, and inaugurate the refinery-cum-petrochemical complex at Pachpadra in Balotra.

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There is no official word on the cancellation of the inauguration.

About the project The greenfield refinery project has been built with an investment of more than ₹79,450 crore, representing a significant milestone in India's energy and petrochemical sector, an official statement said.

PM Modi was scheduled to inaugurate and also address the gathering in Pachpadra. All security arrangements had been made for the event. The arrangements were made to deploy senior police officers and personnel to ensure smooth conduct of the inauguration by the prime minister.

The inauguration and the public meeting are expected to draw a large crowd.

The refinery It's a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Government of Rajasthan. The HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) complex will manufacture petrol and diesel, along with a range of petrochemical products such as polypropylene, linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), benzene, toluene, and butadiene.

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The state-of-the-art complex, spread over around 4,400 acres, integrates refining and petrochemical production, with a petrochemical capacity of 2.4 MMTPA. It features a high Nelson Complexity Index of 17.0 and petrochemical yields exceeding 26%, aligning with global benchmarks for efficiency and sustainability, expecting to play a pivotal role in strengthening India's energy security, enhancing petrochemical self-sufficiency, and driving industrial growth.

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It will also develop a petrochemical and plastic park in the region, promoting downstream industries and ancillary sectors, the statement said. The refinery is also poised to generate significant employment opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic development of the region.

With this project, dependence on imports will be reduced and this will also generate employment for youth.

On the security arrangements at the site, Inspector General of Police (Jodhpur Range) Satyendra Singh said elaborate arrangements are in place for the PM's visit, including the deployment of three deputy inspectors general (DIGs), 12 superintendents of police (SPs) and around 5,000 police personnel.

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He said more than 100 CCTV cameras have been installed at and around the venue to monitor activities.

(With agency inputs)