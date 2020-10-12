Massive fire breaks out at Kolkata plastic factory, 10 fire tenders reach spot

Massive fire breaks out at Kolkata plastic factory, 10 fire tenders reach spot1 min read . 02:53 PM IST
- The fire fighting operations are underway
- However, no casualty was reported in the fire at the time of filing the report
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
KOLKATA : A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Chitpur area of North Kolkata in West Bengal on Monday. News agency ANI reported that 10 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot of the accident and fire fighting operations are underway.
A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Chitpur area of North Kolkata in West Bengal on Monday. News agency ANI reported that 10 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot of the accident and fire fighting operations are underway.
No casualty was reported in the fire at the time of filing the report.
No casualty was reported in the fire at the time of filing the report.
More details awaited
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.