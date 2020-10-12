Subscribe
Home >News >India >Massive fire breaks out at Kolkata plastic factory, 10 fire tenders reach spot
Ten fire tenders are present at the spot.

Massive fire breaks out at Kolkata plastic factory, 10 fire tenders reach spot

1 min read . 02:53 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • The fire fighting operations are underway
  • However, no casualty was reported in the fire at the time of filing the report

KOLKATA : A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Chitpur area of North Kolkata in West Bengal on Monday. News agency ANI reported that 10 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot of the accident and fire fighting operations are underway.

No casualty was reported in the fire at the time of filing the report.

More details awaited

