Massive fire breaks out at Noida's Ivy County society in Sector 75; CM Adityanath orders expedited relief | Videos

A fire tore through a 12th-floor flat in the 28-storey Ivy County residential complex in Noida's Sector 75 on Friday morning, sending thick black smoke billowing into the surrounding skyline and triggering a full building evacuation. No casualties have been confirmed, though the cause of the blaze remains unknown.

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The incident has prompted an immediate response from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and comes two days after a fire at a Delhi hotel killed 21 people, raising fresh alarm over building safety standards across the National Capital Region.

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Fire engulfs 12th floor of 28-storey Ivy County tower in Noida Sector 75 The blaze erupted at approximately 8 am on Friday inside a residential flat on the 12th floor of the high-rise tower. Flames spread rapidly through the unit, producing dense black smoke that was visible across neighbouring areas.

Also Read | Fire breaks out at hotel in Delhi's Humayunpur day after Malviya Nagar tragedy

Residents fled the building using staircases as fire department teams and police units reached the scene shortly after receiving distress calls.

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Authorities ordered a full evacuation of the building and relocated occupants of adjacent flats to safe areas as a precautionary measure. No injuries or fatalities have been reported as of the time of publication, officials confirmed.

CM Yogi Adityanath directs officials to the spot as SDRF teams join firefighting operations Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed officials to reach the site without delay. In a statement issued from Lucknow, his office confirmed that he had given direct instructions regarding relief operations.

"He instructed the authorities to expedite relief and rescue operations and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured, if any," the statement read.

A team from the State Disaster Response Force was deployed to the site to reinforce ongoing firefighting efforts. The chief minister additionally directed district administration to maintain heightened alertness across all levels and to monitor relief efforts on a continuous basis.

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Second fire breaks out in Noida Sector 52 building on the same morning A separate fire incident unfolded during the same morning hours in a building in Noida's Sector 52, adding to the strain on local emergency services. The building contains a restaurant on the ground floor and a paying guest accommodation facility on its upper floors.

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Fire tenders were dispatched promptly, and officials confirmed that no individuals were reported to have sustained harm. The cause of that fire also remains under investigation.

Noida fires follow deadly Malviya Nagar hotel tragedy that killed 21 people Friday's incidents arrive in the immediate aftermath of one of Delhi's deadliest fire tragedies in recent years. A fire at a hotel in Malviya Nagar two days prior claimed 21 lives, among them nine foreign nationals, and ignited widespread scrutiny of fire safety compliance in commercial establishments across the capital and its satellite cities.

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The owner of the Malviya Nagar hotel, Lovkesh Bajaj, was arrested by Delhi Police on the day of the incident. Bajaj was produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class Bhanu Pratap Singh at Saket Courts on Thursday, following which a court remanded him to four days of police custody.

Hotel owner Bajaj booked under culpable homicide charges after Malviya Nagar fire Police have registered charges against Bajaj under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The sections invoked include Section 105, which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder; Section 326(g), covering mischief by fire; Section 324(5), relating to mischief causing damage to property; Section 125, addressing conduct that endangers life and personal safety; and Section 287, dealing with negligent conduct with respect to fire.

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The legal proceedings against the hotel owner reflect the gravity with which authorities are treating a disaster that has drawn national attention to the enforcement of fire safety regulations in hospitality and commercial properties.

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