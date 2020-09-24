Massive fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Surat after 3 blasts

A massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat early this morning.

According to initial information, three consecutive blasts took place at two terminals of the Hazira-based ONGC plant in Surat at around 3 am.

There is no casualty or injury to any person reported so far.

Surat Collector and District Magistrate Dhaval Patel, a senior city official, told Reuters the fire was caused by a rupture in a pipeline at the gas terminal. ONGC's plant is in Surat, a city in Gujarat.

"The area was cordoned off, depressurised and cooled as a part of firefighting measures," Patel said.

"Other plants in the vicinity are operating as usual. I am told that the ONGC plant will also become partially operational in two to three hours," he said.

Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said the fire was in the 36-inch Uran-Mumbai gas pipeline.

A source familiar with the matter said the Hazira plant processes gas from the Bassein gas field, offshore Maharashtra state, south of Gujarat.

*With inputs from agencies





