Massive fire breaks out at store inside army camp in Uttarakhand's Joshimath—Video

A massive fire erupted on Friday in a store situated within an army camp on Auli Road in Joshimath, located in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district.

Fire brigade teams rushed to the scene and are currently present at the spot.

Previous related incidents In May last year, a major fire erupted at an army camp near Degree College in Leh, triggering panic in the area. The blaze broke out in the morning and rapidly spread through the building, prompting an immediate emergency response. Following the alert, local police, Indian Army personnel and fire brigade teams rushed to the site and began firefighting operations.

Reports said the fire was brought under control swiftly due to the coordinated and effective response, and no injuries or casualties were reported. The incident occurred during the morning hours, and the exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

The Army camp, an important installation of the Indian Army in the region, was evacuated as a precaution, with personnel acting quickly to contain the blaze and prevent any damage or loss.

In another news, a civilian died in a fire that broke out at an army canteen in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The incident happened in January last year.

According to officials, the blaze occurred at the army canteen located inside the Badami Bagh Cantonment area of Srinagar.

“A civilian belonging to Haryana lost his life. The civilian, identified as Rajesh Kumar, was shifted to the army’s base hospital in the Badami Bagh area. Due to critical burn injuries, he succumbed in the hospital,” an official said.

They further said the canteen, which was operated by a civilian, caught fire during the night between January 18 and 19. During the incident, Rajesh Kumar suffered severe burn injuries. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire that resulted in the civilian’s death, officials added.

Five years ago in December, a midnight fire destroyed as many as 22 shops in the Lawoosa area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir. Officials said the blaze damaged shops in a shopping complex located within an Army brigade during the night.

Shop owners stated that the fire broke out around 11:00 pm, engulfing the entire complex and affecting at least 22 civilian-owned shops, including those of non-locals. Manzoor Ahmad, one of the shop owners, said that after the fire started, none of them were allowed to enter the premises and they were still waiting outside the Army brigade to be permitted to assess the damage to their shops.