A day after the tragic stampede incident in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, a massive fire broke out near Jhunsi Chhatnag Ghat and Nageshwar Ghat in Sector 22 of Mahakumbh area, reported Hindustan on Thursday.

According to the report, atleast 12 tents were burnt. Following the fire, prompt action was taken and its was doused. There was no casualty in the incident as per the Fire Department.

“We got information about a fire in 15 tents today. Immediate action was taken to bring the fire under control and douse the flames,” Hindustan quoted Pramod Sharma, an official from the UP Fire Department, as saying.

Kumbh Mela Police UP 2025 took to X and wrote, "On 30.01.2025 at around 02:00 pm, on receiving information about a fire in a private tent about 06 km away from the Kumbh Mela area, the @fireserviceup team immediately reached and controlled the fire. There has been no loss of life in the fire incident. Byte of CFO Shri Pramod Sharma in this regard."