Massive fire breaks out at West Bengal's Haldia Refinery, several workers injured | Watch

The incident occurred between 4 and 4:30 am, and the flames from the pipeline were so intense that a number of workers who were present in the vicinity suffered burn injuries.

Written By Sayak Basu
Published30 Jun 2026, 08:38 AM IST
Massive fire at Haldia Refinery in West Bengal.
Massive fire at Haldia Refinery in West Bengal.(PTI Video Grab)

A massive fire out at the Haldia Refinery in West Bengal early Tuesday morning when a naphtha-carrying pipeline went up in flames, leaving at least 15 people injured, as per a report by NDTV.

The incident occurred between 4 am and 5 am, and the flames from the pipleline were so intense that a number of workers who were present in the vicinity suffered burn injuries, the publication reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established, Reuters reported quoting local media.

Locals from the area as well as factory authorities rushed to the spot to aid those injured in the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

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HomeNewsIndiaMassive fire breaks out at West Bengal's Haldia Refinery, several workers injured | Watch
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