Home > News > India > Massive fire breaks out in chemical godown in Thane

Thane: A major fire broke out at a chemical godown in Bhiwandi Rahnal village in Thane district on Wednesday.

More than six fire tenders have been pressed into action to put off the fire. No casualty has been reported so far.

More details are awaited.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout