Massive fire breaks out in chemical godown in Thane1 min read . Updated: 06 May 2020, 05:53 PM IST
Thane: A major fire broke out at a chemical godown in Bhiwandi Rahnal village in Thane district on Wednesday.
More than six fire tenders have been pressed into action to put off the fire. No casualty has been reported so far.
More details are awaited.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
