Massive fire breaks out in clothing showroom in UP's Mathura
The owner of a hotel near the showroom, Shyam Singhal, said the entire showroom was gutted in the fire.
A fire broke out in a clothing showroom in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. Officials told ANI that fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
While speaking to ANI, a fire tender said, "The fire had spread to the first, second and third floors of the building. It took us a lot of time but the fire was brought under control."
"6-7 fire tenders are present on spot. Fire is under control now, we didn't let the fire spread to adjacent buildings," said a Fire Officer.
The owner of a hotel near the showroom, Shyam Singhal, said the entire showroom was gutted in the fire.
"The fire tenders reached on time. However, the entire showroom was gutted by then. The loss incurred must be in crores," said Singhal.
The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Further details are awaited.
On 31 January, in Jharkhand, at least 14 people, including women and children, were charred to death, after a major fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district.
A total of 14 people were injured in the blaze that erupted at 6 pm on the second floor of Ashirwad Tower in Dhanbad's Joraphatak area, around 160 km from state capital Ranchi, they said. PM Modi condoled the loss of lives in the devastating fire at a Dhanbad apartment and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lahk for the next-of-kin of the dead.
(With inputs from ANI)
