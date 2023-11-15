A massive fire broke out in New Delhi-Darbhanga Clone Special train (02570) near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The fire broke out when the train was passing through Sarai Bhopat Railway Station. No casualties reported

The station master stopped the train after he saw smoke in the S1 coach. All the passengers were taken out safely and no casualty has been reported, the news agency reported.

"There are no injuries or casualties. The train is scheduled to leave shortly," CPRO, North Central Railways, said in a statement.

"Primarily, it seems that fire broke out due to a short circuit. A few people sustained minor injuries but there have not been any casualties. Efforts are underway regarding resuming the journey of the train," PTI quoted SSP Sanjay Kumar Verma as saying.

"Ambulances and a team of doctors are present at the spot. Injured passengers, if any, will be provided proper medical care," he added.

Fire engines were rushed to the spot, PTI reported.

"While one coach was gutted in the fire, two adjacent ones were partially damaged and a fourth coach was filled with smoke. All the four coaches were detached from the train," a police official present at the spot told PTI

"Many passengers lost their belongings in the incident," he added.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Prayagraj CPRO, North Central Railways told ANI, “The damaged coach was removed and an additional coach will be added at Kanpur Railway Station. The train will leave shortly."

"We somehow got out from the window of the coach when the fire broke out there. There were no proper means to extinguish the fire in the coach. Few people were injured while getting out of the coach," PTI quoted a passenger who was onboard New Delhi-Darbhanga Express.

