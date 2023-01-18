Massive fire breaks out in Delhi, visible from Noida. Watch video

Massive fire breaks out in Delhi, visible from Noida. Watch video1 min read . 09:11 PM IST
- The videos that went viral show a long column of smoke rising against the sky.
A massive fire broke out at Delhi's Badarpur NTPC eco-park. Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties have been reported so far.
The videos that went viral show a long column of smoke rising against the sky.
Sharing the clip, one Twitter user said, a serious fire has broken out as visible from home in Noida. The area looks like it's close to Yamuna Bank near the Okhla Border.
Another user shared a shot from his balcony and said, fire at a scarp godown in Delhi's Badarpur. The high flames could be seen in far away Noida. The sky is filled with smoke from the fire. Hope everyone is safe. Life was bad enough with the existing pollution levels, this only makes things worse.
A massive fire on the Banks of Yamuna in Delhi is visible from Noida. Seems like stubble burning, third user suggested.
Reportedly, the call about the fire was received by the Delhi Fire Service at 5.40pm.
