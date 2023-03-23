Massive fire breaks out in packaging factory in Gujarat’s Valsad | Watch1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 10:41 AM IST
This is the second such incident after a massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Bharuch on March 22
In a major incident of fire at an industrial unit, a massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Valsad, Gujarat. This is the second such incident after a massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Bharuch on March 22.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×