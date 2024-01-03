Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Massive fire breaks out in Punjab's Khanna after oil tanker overturns. Watch

Massive fire breaks out in Punjab's Khanna after oil tanker overturns. Watch

Livemint

A massive accident of an oil tanker resulted in a massive fire on an overbridge in Ludhiana's Khanna in Punjab on Wednesday.

Massive fire breaks out in Ludhiana Punjab (Representative image)

An oil tanker overturned after hitting a divider in Ludhiana's Khanna in Punjab on Wednesday. The accident resulted in a massive fire on the bridge.

The video shared by news agency ANI, shows massive fumes of fire erupting from the bridge. The fire continued to worsen at the time of recording the video. However, seconds later a fire brigade vehicle could be seen reaching the spot to douse the fire.

Till now, there is no news of any casualty or injury of any commuter. Further details are awaited.

(Refresh for updates)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.