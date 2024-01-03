Massive fire breaks out in Punjab's Khanna after oil tanker overturns. Watch

An oil tanker overturned after hitting a divider in Ludhiana's Khanna in Punjab on Wednesday. The accident resulted in a massive fire on the bridge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video shared by news agency ANI, shows massive fumes of fire erupting from the bridge. The fire continued to worsen at the time of recording the video. However, seconds later a fire brigade vehicle could be seen reaching the spot to douse the fire.

Till now, there is no news of any casualty or injury of any commuter. Further details are awaited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

