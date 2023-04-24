Massive fire breaks out in Salt Lake near Kolkata, several shanties gutted

Massive fire breaks out in Salt Lake near Kolkata, several shanties gutted1 min read . 02:38 AM IST
The cause of the fire is still not known and is suspected to have been caused due to a cylinder blast
A massive fire broke out at a slum in Salt Lake, on the outskirts of Kolkata Sunday evening, gutting several shanties, no one was injured.
The fire broke out around 7.40 pm in the Falguni market area, news agency PTI reported.
The cause of the fire is still not known and is suspected to have been caused due to a cylinder blast, India Today reported. The sound of cylinder explosion was heard from kilometers away, the report said.
Ten fire tenders were immediately pressed into service and the fire was brought under control after around two hours, the fire service officials said.
West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose who visited the location and was present at the site during the fire-fight said several shanties were gutted into fire.
The minister announced the rehabilitation of the victims who lost their homes due to the massive blaze.
The cause of the fire will be investigated, the minister added.
