Massive fire breaks out in slums near Delhi’s Udyog Bhawan

A major fire broke out in labour slums near Udyog Bhawan in Delhi on Wednesday after an electric panel caught fire and the flames spread to temporary structures, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), around 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Firefighters managed to surround the fire at 5:10 am, while an "under control" message was issued at 5:30 am.

Officials said the fire originated in an electric panel and subsequently spread to temporary labour rooms in the area.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, officials said.

Further details regarding the extent of damage are awaited.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a massive fire broke out in a cluster of slums behind Maulana Azad Medical College in the Balmiki Basti area of Takia Kale Khan in Delhi late on Monday night.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, information about the fire was received at around 11.22 pm, following which firefighting teams were immediately rushed to the spot.

Initially, seven to eight fire tenders were deployed. However, as the intensity of the blaze increased, additional fire tenders were pressed into service, taking the total number of vehicles at the site to 24.

Mukesh Verma, Divisional Officer (DO), Delhi Fire Service, said the fire has been completely brought under control.

"At around 11.22 PM, our fire control room received information about a fire in some slums behind Maulana Azad Medical College. Seven to eight vehicles were immediately dispatched. However, as the intensity of the fire increased, the number of vehicles increased and currently, 24 vehicles are present at the scene. The fire has been completely brought under control," Verma said told ANI.

"Based on preliminary information, we have no information about any casualties," he added.

Verma said that the affected area included residential slums as well as storage facilities.