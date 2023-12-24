BREAKING NEWS
Massive fire breaks out in Tamil Nadu's Pamban | Watch video
Massive fire breaks out in fishing boat anchored at Rameswaram's Pamban, firefighting operations underway.
Tamil Nadu: Massive fire broke out in a fishing boat anchored at Rameswaram's Pamban. Firefighting operations are underway. Further details are awaited.
