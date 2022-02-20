OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Massive fire breaks out in this Assam district; Fire tenders rushed
Listen to this article

A massive fire broke out in the market area of Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district today. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and they are trying to douse the fire. Eyewitnesses have said that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. As per preliminary information, no casualty has been reported so far, news agency ANI reported.

More details are being added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout