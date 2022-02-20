Massive fire breaks out in this Assam district; Fire tenders rushed

Massive fire breaks out in this Assam district; Fire tenders rushed1 min read . 04:31 PM IST
- It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit
A massive fire broke out in the market area of Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district today. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and they are trying to douse the fire. Eyewitnesses have said that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. As per preliminary information, no casualty has been reported so far, news agency ANI reported.
More details are being added.
