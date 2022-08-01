Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Massive fire broke out at private hospital in MP's Jabalpur

Massive fire broke out at private hospital in MP's Jabalpur

The fire erupted at New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka under the Gohalpur police station area of Jabalpur in the afternoon.
1 min read . 05:47 PM IST Edited By Akash Yadav

At the fire break out, eight reportedly dead and nine others injured

After the fire broke out at the intensive care unit (ICU) of New Life hospital located in Damoh Naka Shivnagar in the Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh, 8 people have been reportedly killed and 9 others injured.

The fire erupted at New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka under the Gohalpur police station area of Jabalpur in the afternoon, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna told the media. The SP said fire tenders and personnel were engaged in dousing the flames.

There have been no confirmations but prima facie it appears a short circuit caused the blaze, he said, adding a rescue operation was on at the hospital.

Expressing the grief Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced ex-gratia of 5 lakhs each for the next of kin of 8 people who have lost their lives in the fire incident at Jabalpur Hospital.

He said, “I am in constant touch with the local administration and collector. The Chief Secretary has been directed to keep an eye on the entire matter. Every effort is being made for relief and rescue."

With inputs from PTI

