Massive fire broke out at Telangana's Srisailam power plant, 9 feared trapped

"Fire took place in unit 1 of the plant at around 10:30 pm. Staff and firefighters tried to put off the fire. There were GENCO staff inside the plant at the time of the accident. While 10 of them could come out safely, nine could not come. They tried to stop the power of the plant, but it was not possible. With the information they sent out; the power supply to the plant was cut off. As the smoke is so heavy, they are unable to come out. Rescue operations also could not save them," he said.