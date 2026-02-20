Massive fire engulfs chemical warehouse of CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology in Assam's Jorhat

A massive fire broke out at the central warehouse of the CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), in Assam's Jorhat late Thursday night, triggering a series of loud explosions.

The incident occurred at the central warehouse of the institute, where large quantities of chemical substances and various research materials were stored.

According to sources, more than ten explosions were heard in quick succession, sending shockwaves across the surrounding area and causing panic among residents nearby.

Advertisement

Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information about the incident. After hours of continuous effort, the fire was finally brought under control in the early hours of the morning.

As of now, the exact cause of the fire and explosions remains unknown. Authorities have not yet confirmed the extent of the damage caused by the incident. An investigation is expected to be launched to determine the reason behind the mishap.

Also Read | 40 two-wheelers destroyed as fire breaks out at basement parking in Dombivli

It should be mentioned that Firefighting teams from Jorhat Sadar, along with units from Mariani, Titabor, Borhola, Teok, and Dergaon, successfully brought the blaze under control with the help of more than ten fire tenders. Fire engines from ONGC and the Indian Air Force also assisted in the operation.

Advertisement