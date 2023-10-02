comScore
Massive fire engulfs Industrial Area Phase 2 in Chandigarh| WATCH

 Livemint

Massive fire erupts in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase 2; fire authorities dispatched to the scene to tackle blaze.

Massive fire breaks out at Industrial Area Phase 2 in Chandigarh. (Photo: ANI)Premium
Massive fire breaks out at Industrial Area Phase 2 in Chandigarh. (Photo: ANI)

In Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase 2, a massive fire has erupted, drawing the immediate response of fire authorities.

As reported by ANI, firefighters and fire tenders have been dispatched to the scene to tackle the blaze and mitigate any potential damage.

As the situation develops, more details are eagerly anticipated to provide a clearer understanding of the cause of the incident.

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

Updated: 02 Oct 2023, 11:55 AM IST
