Massive fire engulfs Industrial Area Phase 2 in Chandigarh| WATCH

Massive fire erupts in Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase 2; fire authorities dispatched to the scene to tackle blaze.

In Chandigarh's Industrial Area Phase 2, a massive fire has erupted, drawing the immediate response of fire authorities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, firefighters and fire tenders have been dispatched to the scene to tackle the blaze and mitigate any potential damage.

As the situation develops, more details are eagerly anticipated to provide a clearer understanding of the cause of the incident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!