Massive fire, explosion in electronics showroom in Hyderabad; at least 1 dead, more injured: Video

At least one person died and seven more were injured after a massive fire broke out in an electronics showroom in Hyderabad on Tuesday, November 25. The fire broke out inside the showroom late Monday night and quickly spread through the two-storey building, triggering an explosion. The blast’s impact set a CNG-fitted car parked outside the shop ablaze as well, the police said.

Among the wounded is also the electronics shop owner who has sustained burns, a police official at Moghalpura Police Station said.

The injured were shifted to different hospitals. The videos showed huge smoke billowing out of the building with fire tenders making efforts to douse the fire.

As the fire broke out at the electronics showroom in Hyderabad, as many as 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were brought under control, police said. The people residing in nearby premises have been evacuated.

Based on initial findings, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) Kiran Khare Prabhakar told reporters that the blaze is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit in the electronics showroom around 10 pm on Monday.

However, the exact cause of the fire and the subsequent blast is being investigated, he said.

A neighbouring shopkeeper said as fire started spreading around the building they heard a blast. Further investigation is on.