Massive fire in Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension kills 3, several rescued

A total of three people were killed after massive fire engulfed a building in Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension during the early hours of Friday. Delhi Police in a statement said that five people were rescued by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) staff, ANI reported. According to officials, the injured were rushed to nearby hospital with the help of Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS).

In the incident, nearly eight people sustained burn injuries and were shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment, according to the fire department. As per ANI report, the blaze started at a building located in Gali No. 1, near Naya Tara Apartment on Madhyam Marg which comes under the jurisdiction of Okhla Fire Station-1 (OKH-1).

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The fire department received multiple distress calls between 2:35 am and 2:37 am, with eyewitnesses reporting building fire and possibility of occupants being trapped inside the building. Three water tenders, two water bowsers, one breathing support unit, and one Quick Response Vehicle were immediately dispatched to the site. Later, another water tender/light fire unit joined the search and rescue operation.

DFS' Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) Yashwant Singh Meena in an interview with ANI revealed that the building comprises a ground floor and five upper floors. Rescue and firefighting team came across several challenges as the building is situated in a narrow street. Several officials assisted ADO Meena in the firefighting and rescue operation, including Station Training Officer (STO) Mukul Bhardwaj, Station Officer (SO) Samarth Lal and Station Officer (SO) Raj Kumar.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire originated in vehicles parked inside the house. The situation was brought under control by 3:45 am as the authorities successfully doused the fire. Overall, firefighting operations came to a halt at 4:00 am after DFS issued a stop message.