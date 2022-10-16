Massive fire in Thane area of Mumbai; police, four fire tenders on spot. Watch

Massive fire in Thane area of Mumbai; police, four fire tenders on spot. Watch1 min read . 08:30 PM IST
- A massive fire broke out in godown in the Thane area of Mumbai and the police, four tenders of fire services are trying to control the fire
Four fire tenders and Mumbai Police are currently battling to control a massive fire in the Thane area of Mumbai. A godown of a factory in Thane city caught fire and efforts by fire services are on to control the fire.
Four fire tenders and Mumbai Police are currently battling to control a massive fire in the Thane area of Mumbai. A godown of a factory in Thane city caught fire and efforts by fire services are on to control the fire.
In other news from the city, Mumbai on Sunday added 167 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,52,480, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,738, a civic official said.
In other news from the city, Mumbai on Sunday added 167 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,52,480, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,738, a civic official said.
Only 14 of the new cases are symptomatic, according to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official. According to him, the recovery count increased by 172 to 11,31,604, leaving the city with an active caseload of 1,138.
Only 14 of the new cases are symptomatic, according to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official. According to him, the recovery count increased by 172 to 11,31,604, leaving the city with an active caseload of 1,138.
According to BMC data, the recovery rate was 98.2%, and the overall growth rate of cases between October 9 and 15 was 0.014 percent. In Mumbai, 1,83,94,263 coronavirus tests have been performed, including 4,450 in the last 24 hours. According to official data, the caseload doubling time is 4,948 days.
According to BMC data, the recovery rate was 98.2%, and the overall growth rate of cases between October 9 and 15 was 0.014 percent. In Mumbai, 1,83,94,263 coronavirus tests have been performed, including 4,450 in the last 24 hours. According to official data, the caseload doubling time is 4,948 days.
For the whole state of Maharashtra Covid-19 cases on Sunday was 440 and one death, which took the tally to 81,27,699 and and toll to 1,48,372, a health department official said.
For the whole state of Maharashtra Covid-19 cases on Sunday was 440 and one death, which took the tally to 81,27,699 and and toll to 1,48,372, a health department official said.
As per state health department data, the recovery rate stands at 98.14 per cent, while the overall number of coronavirus tests conducted was 8,50,71,981, including 15,835 in the last 24 hours.
As per state health department data, the recovery rate stands at 98.14 per cent, while the overall number of coronavirus tests conducted was 8,50,71,981, including 15,835 in the last 24 hours.
The current season of festivals is seeing a lot of people gathering and celebrating festivals in public. As the Diwali festival close in, authorities and the public must keep an eye on the Covid-19 numbers and must take precautionary measures to stop the disease from disrupting our lives again.
The current season of festivals is seeing a lot of people gathering and celebrating festivals in public. As the Diwali festival close in, authorities and the public must keep an eye on the Covid-19 numbers and must take precautionary measures to stop the disease from disrupting our lives again.