A massive landslide has taken place in Uttarakhand on the National Highway 58 which is between Rishikesh and Srinagar. The incident took place near Tota Ghati after which the road was blocked and the movement of the vehicles got affected on that stretch.

The hill state has been witnessing incessant rain in for the last few days which has disturbed the life of the common people.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are very likely over Uttarakhand during the next five days.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: National Highway 58 (Rishikesh-Srinagar) near Tota Ghati closed after boulders roll downhill due to landslide; vehicular movement affected. pic.twitter.com/X1b9sMTcNx — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

The IMD said the eastern end of the monsoon trough continues to run close to the foothills of the Himalayas, while the western end runs north of its normal position.

"The entire monsoon trough likely to shift close to foothills of the Himalayas during next 24-48 hours, causing weak monsoon spell over the country from August 10," it added.

