Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Massive landslide in Uttarakhand as huge rocks roll downhill | Watch video

Massive landslide in Uttarakhand as huge rocks roll downhill | Watch video

Premium
Landslide on National Highway 58 (Rishikesh-Srinagar)
1 min read . 11:31 AM IST Livemint

  • Uttarakhand has been witnessing incessant rain for the last few days which has disturbed the life of the common people

A massive landslide has taken place in Uttarakhand on the National Highway 58 which is between Rishikesh and Srinagar. The incident took place near Tota Ghati after which the road was blocked and the movement of the vehicles got affected on that stretch.

A massive landslide has taken place in Uttarakhand on the National Highway 58 which is between Rishikesh and Srinagar. The incident took place near Tota Ghati after which the road was blocked and the movement of the vehicles got affected on that stretch.

The hill state has been witnessing incessant rain in for the last few days which has disturbed the life of the common people.

The hill state has been witnessing incessant rain in for the last few days which has disturbed the life of the common people.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are very likely over Uttarakhand during the next five days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are very likely over Uttarakhand during the next five days.

Watch Video:

Watch Video:

The IMD said the eastern end of the monsoon trough continues to run close to the foothills of the Himalayas, while the western end runs north of its normal position.

The IMD said the eastern end of the monsoon trough continues to run close to the foothills of the Himalayas, while the western end runs north of its normal position.

"The entire monsoon trough likely to shift close to foothills of the Himalayas during next 24-48 hours, causing weak monsoon spell over the country from August 10," it added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"The entire monsoon trough likely to shift close to foothills of the Himalayas during next 24-48 hours, causing weak monsoon spell over the country from August 10," it added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!