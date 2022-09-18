Massive protest by students erupts at Chandigarh University. Details here

Massive protest by students erupts at Chandigarh University. Details here1 min read . 10:28 AM IST
- Objectionable videos' row at Chandigarh University: Police said an investigation into the matter was underway
Students of a private university in Punjab's Mohali held a protest on the campus after videos of several women students were posted on social media, police said Sunday.
The protest was held on the university campus located at Ludhiana-Chandigarh road past midnight. The woman student who was involved in sharing the videos online has been apprehended. She had made videos of some women students and sent those to a youth in Shimla who allegedly uploaded those on social media, they said.
“This is a serious matter, an investigation is underway. I am here to assure parents of all students that the accused won't be spared," said Manisha Gulati, Chairperson, Punjab State Women Commission on Chandigarh University (CU) alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' row.
“Forensic evidence is being collected. So far no attempt to suicide reported. Medical records of students have been taken on record. People should not pay attention to any rumour," said SSP Mohali Vivek Soni to news agency ANI.
“It's a matter of a video being shot by a girl student and circulated. FIR registered in the matter and the accused student was arrested. No death reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no attempt (to commit suicide) reported," SSP Mohali further added.
“No suicide attempt or death has taken place. One student who was taken in an ambulance was suffering from anxiety and our team is in contact with her. Apart from the video of one student, no other video has come to our notice," said SSP Mohali Vivek Soni.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also tweeted about the incident and said that ‘strictest punishment would be ensured’ amid protest over Chandigarh University's leaked video.
“It's an unfortunate incident. Police should take serious action against those involved in this incident so that such incidents do not occur again:," said Union minister and BJP leader Som Parkash on Punjab's Chandigarh University (CU) alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' row.
Punjab Minister for School Education Harjot Singh Bains asked the students of the university to stay calm and assured them that the guilty will not be spared.
"It is a sensitive matter and concerns the dignity of our sisters and daughters. We all, including the media, should be very cautious. It is also a test of ours as a society," Bains said in a tweet.
