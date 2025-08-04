Massive relief for AAP's Satyendar Jain. Delhi court closes corruption case, says ‘allegations not sufficient to…’

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Courts, on Monday, closed the corruption case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain after Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after four years of probe, found no evidence of corruption against Jain.

In May 2019, a FIR was filed against Satyendar Jain – the then PWD minister and several officials following a complaint by the Delhi Government’s Directorate of Vigilance.

What was the complaint against Satyendar Jain? The complaint alleged irregularities in the hiring of professionals, misuse of project funds, and violations of recruitment and financial rules. It also claimed that a “Creative Team” of consultants was brought on board without following proper procedures.

What the Delhi Court said The Delhi court on Monday, ruled that no material whatsoever even to suggest a criminal conspiracy, was found.

"The allegations, as presented, and the factual background are not sufficient to warrant further investigation or to initiate proceedings. The law clearly states that suspicion cannot replace proof. It is also worth noting that, even to charge someone, mere suspicion is not enough; at least strong suspicion would be necessary to proceed," the Court said, reported Bar and Bench.

It then proceeded to close the case and also added that if any fresh material is received against anyone, the CBI would be at liberty to investigate the matter further.

Meanwhile, former Delhi CM and Assembly LoP Atishi addressed the media.

Atishi reacts to closure of case Following the closure of the case, Delhi Assembly LoP said that the “BJP agencies had levelled false allegations” against the AAP leader.

“BJP agencies levelled false allegations against AAP leader Satyendar Jain, claiming that improper recruitment was done and salaries were wrongly paid when he was the PWD Minister. But today, the CBI Special Court has accepted that all these accusations were baseless. The court has accepted the CBI’s closure report, which means the case is now closed," Atishi told PTI.