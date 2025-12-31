Massive security scare in Rajasthan! 150 kg ammonium nitrate, 200 cartridges seized in Tonk, 2 arrested

An explosives-loaded car carrying 150 kg of illegally stored ammonium nitrate hidden inside bags of urea fertiliser was recovered in Tonk district of Rajasthan on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported. The vehicle also contained around 200 explosive cartridges and six bundles of safety fuse wire measuring about 1,100 metres.

The arrested accused were identified as Surendra Patwa and Surendra Moch, both residents of Bundi, were reportedly transporting the explosive material from Bundi to Tonk for supply. The vehicle used to transport the material was seized by the authorities.

"Explosives were seized from a Maruti Ciaz car. 150kg of ammonium nitrate hidden in sacks of urea seized. In addition, police recovered 200 explosive batteries and 1,100 meters of wire. Two accused have been arrested. One is Surendra and the other is Surendra Mochi," ANI quoted DSP Mrityunjay Mishra as saying.

Mishra said the action was taken swiftly following specific intelligence inputs, and that further investigations are under way to determine the origin of the seized explosives, their intended purpose, and any possible links connected to the case.

Ammonium nitrate, a white crystalline substance commonly used as a fertiliser, was used along with other high-grade explosives in the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort last month, which left 15 people dead.

The recovery is considered significant in view of the suicide bombing in Delhi on November 10 that claimed 15 lives. The explosion took place a day after two large consignments of explosives — weighing 358 kg and 2,563 kg — were seized from two different houses in Faridabad during raids carried out between November 8 and 10.

Officials said the explosives had not yet been assembled into bombs. They were found packed in suitcases and bags, and no metal fragments — usually added as shrapnel to increase casualties — were recovered.