A massive sinkhole was spotted near Hauz Khas in Delhi on Saturday, leading to slight disruption in traffic.

The sinkhole was first brought to the attention of the authorities between 9:30 AM and 10 AM.

"We barricaded the area and informed the traffic department. It is not confirmed but the cause can be a cracked sewer line connected to Delhi Jal Board. No one was injured," Assistant Engineer UB Singh told ANI.





