"We barricaded the area and informed the traffic department. It is not confirmed but the cause can be a cracked sewer line connected to Delhi Jal Board. No one was injured," Assistant Engineer UB Singh told ANI.
A massive sinkhole spotted near Hauz Khas in Delhi.
