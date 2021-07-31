Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Massive sinkhole found near Hauz Khas, portion of street blocked. See pics

Massive sinkhole found near Hauz Khas, portion of street blocked. See pics

Area around the sinkhole near Hauz Khas was barricaded. (Photo credit: ANI)
1 min read . 02:40 PM IST Livemint

No injuries or were reported due to the sinkhole. The area was barricaded and traffic department was informed about the development

A massive sinkhole was spotted near Hauz Khas in Delhi on Saturday, leading to slight disruption in traffic.

The sinkhole was first brought to the attention of the authorities between 9:30 AM and 10 AM.

"We barricaded the area and informed the traffic department. It is not confirmed but the cause can be a cracked sewer line connected to Delhi Jal Board. No one was injured," Assistant Engineer UB Singh told ANI.

