Massive sinkhole found near Hauz Khas, portion of street blocked. See pics

Massive sinkhole found near Hauz Khas, portion of street blocked. See pics1 min read . 02:40 PM IST
No injuries or were reported due to the sinkhole. The area was barricaded and traffic department was informed about the development
A massive sinkhole was spotted near Hauz Khas in Delhi on Saturday, leading to slight disruption in traffic.
The sinkhole was first brought to the attention of the authorities between 9:30 AM and 10 AM.
"We barricaded the area and informed the traffic department. It is not confirmed but the cause can be a cracked sewer line connected to Delhi Jal Board. No one was injured," Assistant Engineer UB Singh told ANI.
