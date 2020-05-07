Home > News > India > Massive traffic jam at DND flyway amid Covid-19 lockdown
(Photo: ANI)
(Photo: ANI)

Massive traffic jam at DND flyway amid Covid-19 lockdown

1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2020, 01:04 AM IST ANI

  • The flyover was flooded with cars for hours in the evening today
  • With this, the citizens stuck in jam are at high exposure to the Covid-19 infection

New Delhi: Traffic congestion was seen on Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway on Wednesday amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

The flyover was flooded with cars for hours in the evening today.

The traffic jam at the Delhi-Noida border comes at a time when the authorities and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the masses to remain indoors in order to halt the spread of COVID-19.

With this, the citizens stuck in jam are at high exposure to the COVID-19 infection.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Migrant workers stranded in Rajasthan arrive at a railway station on the outskirts of Kolkata on Wednesday. (Reuters)

Bengal draws Centre’s flak for going easy on lockdown norms

3 min read . 06 May 2020
Union minister Nitin Gadkari said safety measures must be observed at all times. (Photo: HT)

Guidelines in works to open public transport, says Nitin Gadkari

1 min read . 06 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout