Massive traffic jam at India Gate as Delhi ushers in new year | Watch video

Delhi residents experienced significant traffic congestion in the India Gate area on Wednesday afternoon as they celebrated the new year.

Commuters in Delhi faced traffic snarls on Wednesday amid continued new year celebrations in the national capital. Several routes were restricted this week as the traffic police made arrangements for the festivities — especially in the vicinity of Connaught Place. Visuals shared online from the India Gate area also showed cars inching along on Wednesday afternoon.

Nearly 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel were deployed across the city on December 31 as thousands headed out to usher in the new year. Additional officials were also stationed at 14 points in the India Gate premises alongside restrictions to prevent overcrowding. The Delhi Police laid special emphasis on popular celebration hotspots like Connaught Place, Hauz Khas and India Gate in its recent traffic advisory.

Traffic slowed to a crawl in several areas on Wednesday — with thousands taking to the streets amid amplified vehicle checking and barricaded roads.

The Delhi Traffic Police advisory issued earlier this week had also made note of several route points in the India Gate area from where vehicles could be diverted due to heavy pedestrian movement.

The lengthy list included: Q-Point, R/A MLNP, R/A Sunheri Masjid, R/A Mar-Janpath, Rajpath Rafi Marg, R/A Windsor Place, R/A Rajindra Prasad Road-Janpath, KG Marg-Ferozshah Road, R/A Mandi House, W-Point, Mathura Road-Purana Qila Road, Mathura Road-Sher Shah Road, SBM-Zakir Hussain Marg, SBM-Pandara Road.

The Delhi Traffic Police has also announced the closure of all medians or cuts between Sheikh Sarai and Hauz Rani in the Saket Mall area. Movement of heavy vehicles and DTC or cluster buses are also not being allowed on this stretch of the Press Enclave Road.

“This is the first time after many years that no fatal accident was reported in the entire Delhi on the night of December 31. Police arrangements were very strict and people are also following the police advisory, their sense of responsibility has increased," Special CP (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhary told ANI earlier on Wednesday.