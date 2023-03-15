Massive traffic snarls were reported from parts of south Delhi due to a partial closure of the Chirag Delhi flyover on Outer Ring Road for repair work, leaving commuters stuck on the road for hours. According to an advisory issued by the traffic police, the repair work on the carriageway from Nehru Place to the IIT flyover has been taken up first.

Here are the alternate routes that commuters may take to avoid the jam at Chirag Delhi flyover:

For Carriageway: Nehru Place to IIT Delhi Diversion Paint Nehru Place Flyover

The commuters heading towards Dhaula Kuan, AIMS, Defence Colony etc. are advised to take a right turn from under Nehru Place Flyover and follow Lala Lajpat Ral Marg towards Moolchand Hospital Flyover for their destination.

For Carriageway: IIT Delhi to Nehru Place Diversion Point Panchsheel Flyover

The commuters heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road are advised to take a left tum from Panch sheel Flyover towards August Kranti Marg to go to Ring Road and take a right turn from under Moolchand Flyover towards LalaLajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination.

Diversion Point: IIT Flyover

The commuters heading towards Greater Kailash and Nehru Place from IIT Delhi on Outer Ring Road are advised to take a left turn from IIT Flyover towards Aurobindo Morg to go to Ring Road and take a right tum from under Moolchand Flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination.

Traffic Restrictions/Diversions

The movement of Heavy and commercial vehicles on Outer Ring Road towards Chirag Delhi Flyover may be restricted as and when required to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the stretch.

Due to construction of Dwarka Expressway by @NHAI_Official, carriageways of NH-48 between Rangpuri & Rajokari are closed for a period of 90 days.



Delhi-Gurugram commuters are advised to follow these alternate routes.@ssyips#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/nqGn3Zow7j — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 15, 2023

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic police also issued a new alternate route for the commuters of using NH-48.