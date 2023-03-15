Massive traffic jam due at NH 48, Chirag Delhi flyover: These alternate routes can be taken by commuters1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 01:41 PM IST
- The repair work of the flyover began on Sunday and the work on each carriageway will take 25 days. One carriageway will be closed for traffic while the other will remain operational, the traffic police said
Massive traffic snarls were reported from parts of south Delhi due to a partial closure of the Chirag Delhi flyover on Outer Ring Road for repair work, leaving commuters stuck on the road for hours. According to an advisory issued by the traffic police, the repair work on the carriageway from Nehru Place to the IIT flyover has been taken up first.
