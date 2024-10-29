Delhi traffic amid Diwali, Dhanteras rush: Videos on social media showed huge traffic snarls in Laxmi Nagar, Karol Bagh, Sarai Kale Khan and several other parts of Delhi on Tuesday.

Massive traffic snarls were witnessed in parts of Delhi and on Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyway on Tuesday amid the festive season. Traffic came to a standstill on Tuesday as throngs of shoppers rushed to the markets to celebrate Dhanteras, creating significant delays and inconvenience to commuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Videos on social media showed traffic snarls in Laxmi Nagar, Karol Bagh, Sarai Kale Khan and several other parts of Delhi. Commuters took to X saying the traffic was heavy at several places including Badarpur flyover, CV Raman Marg, Punjabi Bagh, Badarpur Mehrauli Road, Taimur Nagar-Maharani Bagh Road, Ashram and Yamuna Vihar.

A social media user post on X a complaint, saying, “traffic is choked at New Ashok Nagar metro station and it’s 300 mtr surrounding. And we are not able to see a single traffic person to resolve this." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another user posted, "Traffic is stopped for the last 25 to 30 minutes on Badarpur flyover towards Delhi because of VIP movement. Can’t what type of system is there as even ambulance is stuck."

Meanwhile, Sunil Yadav, a legal advisory in a private firm, was quoted by PTI as saying, "The traffic was heavy from Barahpullah flyover towards Sarai Kale Khan. The vehicles were crawling on the road on that particular stretch." Another commuter Vivek Singh said the traffic was massive between Madhuban Chowk to Rohini East Metro station.

What did Delhi police say? Delhi police said they have made elaborated arrangements for smooth flow of traffic. A traffic police officer said they have intensified checking on the road. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We have deployed personnel on bikes to check the encroachment on busy roads which could lead to traffic congestion in the area. People who are coming to the markets are also been informed that they should park their vehicles at designated places," the officer was quoted as saying.

"The personnel have loud speakers on their bikes to make the flow of traffic smooth. Non-destined vehicles are not being allowed to enter the national capital. Continuous anti-encroachment drive is also been carried out in the crowded places," the officer said.

Crowded markets and security Sadar Bazar Traders' Association president Rakesh Yadav said that barricading has been done at every gate in the area, which has helped reduce traffic congestion. "Additionally, the FRS [Facial Recognition System] is also being utilised here, which will help identify any criminal suspects entering the area and alert the police," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The security at Sarojini Nagar and Khan Market was also beefed up. Till Monday, Khan Market's traffic situation was under control, but on Tuesday, police personnel unexpectedly barricaded the entire area, disrupting the festive atmosphere, said Sanjiv Mehra president of Khan market trader association.

Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Market Traders' Association, told PTI, "The police have made elaborated arrangements at our market. Paramilitary forces along with the local police have been deployed in and outside the market.

"We have also given eight private guards to police in order to help them in security. On October 29, 2005, an incident of bomb blast had taken place in Sarojini Nagar market on the occasion of Dhanteras and the DCP of our area also came to the market to pay homage to the victims," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In view of the festive season, the Delhi Metro also stated that it will introduce additional 60 trips on Tuesday and Wednesday in a bid to enhance commuter convenience and ease congestion.