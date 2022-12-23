Massive traffic jams across Delhi ahead of Christmas. Details here1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2022, 09:33 PM IST
Delhi Traffic Police issued advisory citing heavy traffic due to Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra tomorrow
On Friday, ahead of Christmas, Delhi residents reported experiencing heavy traffic in several areas of the capital. Police reported 31 calls on account of traffic jams in the city.