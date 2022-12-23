On Friday, ahead of Christmas, Delhi residents reported experiencing heavy traffic in several areas of the capital. Police reported 31 calls on account of traffic jams in the city.

The calls were received from different areas, including Paschim Vihar, Shalimar Bagh, Dwarka Mor, GTK bus depot, Majnu Ka Tila, Sultanpuri bust terminal, Bhalswa Dairy, Swaroop Nagar Burari, Bawana, they said.

Tweets about the traffic situation were posted by commuters. They complained about congested roads leading from ISBT to Majnu Ka Tila, at the Gandhi Nagar red light leading to Shastri Park, from Jiya Sarai to Munirka, and on NH-48 from the Gurugram border to Mahipalpur.

Police have also issued traffic advisory ahead of the Christmas celebrations in the national capital informing people about the diversions and expected areas where heavy traffic will likely to be witnessed.

Traffic Advisory

Amid Christmas Day celebrations, starting from December 24 to December 25, 2022, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made across the city.



Enjoy the festival by planning your commute accordingly.#DelhiPoliceUpdates pic.twitter.com/Y0EGkO0Zeu — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 23, 2022

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Delhi Traffic Police also issued advisory on Friday requesting commuters to avoid the route from Badarpur Border to Red Fort citing heavy traffic due to Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The police also requested commuters to make maximum use of public transport.

View Full Image Delhi Traffic Police Advisory for Bharat Jodo Yatra

The traffic advisory emphasised, "People who are going towards ISBT, Railway Stations, or Airports are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand."

Badarpur flyover, Apollo Flyover, Modi Mill flyover, Ashram Chowk, Andrews Ganj, Lajpat Nagar Flyover, Moolchand, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road, Mandi House, Rajghat Chowk, are among the places that will witness heavy traffic.

The advisory read that, "There will be graded and dynamic diversion to ensure smooth traffic management and facilitate commuters while ensuring safety of pedestrians on roads."

Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra has completed more than 100 days so far.

(With inputs from PTI)