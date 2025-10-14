Massive traffic jam on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road as BMTC bus breaks down — watch

A bus broke down on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR) earlier today, leading to a massive traffic snarl. Social media is flooded with videos and images that show huge lines of vehicles at the ORR, waiting for the road to be cleared.

At 4:43 pm, the Bengaluru Traffic Police issued an advisory on social media, saying, “Due to vehicle breakdown near Eco space junction towards Marathahalli , Kadubeesanahalli,Devarabisanahalli, Bellandur is having slow-moving traffic.”

Social media is flooded with pictures from ORR, while netizens slammed the Karnataka government for the pathetic road infrastructure in India's Silicon Valley.

One X handle that goes by the name Civic Opposition of India said, "One @BMTC_BENGALURU bus breakdown and entire Outer Ring Road traffic comes standstill. Bengaluru gives you reason everyday to hate life! This is not acceptable!" while tagging Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the minister-in-charge of Bengaluru.

Check out the extent of the traffic snarl right here:

What does DKS say on Bengaluru's traffic? DK Shivakumar, on October 8, said the traffic congestion is a global and national challenge, citing London and Delhi as examples. He asserted that the traffic issue in Bengaluru is receiving traction due to the vibrancy of the state's traditional and social media.

“Even in London, people have to travel three hours if they don't go by public transport. Even in Delhi, it will take 1.5 hours to reach Parliament from the airport, but Bengaluru is making more noise than Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad,” the veteran Congressman said, as per PTI, adding, “Because we are very free to all friends, and our social media is picking up. Next is the artificial intelligence and social media. We are not curbing. But as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, as far as Andhra is concerned and as for other states are concerned, the media is not allowed to work freely as Karnataka has been open to them. We accept criticism,” he said.