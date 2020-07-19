Massive truck takes one year to reach Kerala from Maharashtra. See pics

A massive truck carrying 70 tonnes aerospace horizontal autoclave 74 wheels for delivery to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, reached the city today, a year after starting from Maharashtra.

The colossal truck started its journey from Nashik, Maharashtra in July, 2019 and travelled across four states to finally reach its destination today.

"Started in July 2019 & travelled across 4 states. Hope to deliver this today," a staff said earlier.

Fundamentally, the truck is carrying a machine called aerospace autoclave to the VSSC. The machine weighs 70 tonnes and has a height of 7.5 meters and width of 6.65 meters. For its giant size and the space it requires, the it is tough to move the truck through the ordinary roads and therefore, it primarily moved for 5 kilometres a day only.

"We're using rope to carry cargo's weight. It's being pulled by two axels, front & back, both have 32 wheels each & puller has 10 wheels. Puller is pulling it all. Drop deck weighs 10 tonnes and cargo weighs 78 tonnes. Weight is being distributed in two axels," a staff with the cargo said.

View Full Image The aerospace autoclave is manufactured in Nasik and being carried to the VSSC centre in Vattiyoorkavu (ANI)

Apart from the giant size, the truck's journey also got extended due to severe lockdowns imposed in the country due to the novel coronavirus outbreak since 25 March this year in order to combat the virus spread.

The aerospace autoclave is manufactured in Nasik and being carried to the VSSC centre in Vattiyoorkavu. The machine is used for making various equipment for the space research projects of the country. The machine will be brought to the centre in Vattiyoorkavu and commissioned by the end of this month, said VSSC authorities.

Moreover, with triple lockdown (enhanced restrictions) imposed in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area amid Covid-19, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) will function with the required minimum essential staff.

"VSSC, Veli/Thumba and IISU (including CMSE) will function with required minimum essential staff in the areas of Fire, Medical, Canteen, Transport and CMG for one week from July 6. All other officers and staff shall work from home," Sr Head, PGA, VSSC stated.

