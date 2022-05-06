NEW DELHI : Private master developers will need to foot 70% of the cost incurred in developing an integrated value chain in a mega textile park, according to Union textiles secretary Upendra Prasad Singh.

The availability of a real estate master developer would be a key condition for clearing proposals, the textiles secretary said.

The government has received proposals from 17 states for the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme, or the mega textile park scheme, which has been allocated ₹4,445 crore for seven years up to 2027-28. Only seven states will be selected for the scheme.

The textile sector has been among the top focus areas of the government in the free trade agreements (FTA) that India is negotiating with various countries. India has negotiated zero duty access for textile exports in the trade deals with the UAE and Australia, which could help boost domestic production. Similar negotiations are going on with large markets such as the UK and the EU.

“We prefer a private master developer who will put in 70% of the total investment. The other 30% will be given by the Union government. A master developer will be a real estate player rather than a textile player. The shortlisting for the first phase will be done shortly and the criteria for the second phase will be done on the basis of the availability of the master developer," Singh said.

Among the states that have shown interest are Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana.

The developers could choose to set up parks where the possibility of returns is high.

The mega textile parks scheme will help India bring scale and size and reduce logistics costs, which are very high at present, Singh contended.

“Even a smaller country such as Bangladesh has size and scale. Mega textile parks will also reduce fragmentation. At present, our textile value chain is very fragmented. Spinning, weaving, processing and garmenting …all of these happen at different places," he pointed out.

Over the years, India’s share of exports of ready-made garments has declined significantly. It slipped from 6% in FY2010 to 4.2% in FY2021, as Bangladesh and Vietnam emerged as large textile exporters, according to a Morgan Stanley note.

India’s share of cotton yarn, fabrics, and handloom products, however, inched up from 3% in FY2010 to 3.9% in FY2016, and then decelerated to 3.4% in FY2021, the report further said.

The PM-MITRA scheme was first announced in Union Budget 2021 with the aim of making the textile industry globally competitive. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the scheme will create world-class infrastructure with plug-and-play facilities and spawn global champions in exports.

PM-MITRA offers an opportunity to create an integrated textiles value chain from spinning, weaving, processing, dyeing and printing to garment manufacturing at a single location. The value chain at a single location will reduce the logistics cost of the industry. The scheme is intended to generate as many as 1 lakh direct and 2 lakh indirect jobs per park.

The textile ministry had also said that there is a provision for social infrastructure, which will “ultimately enhance the overall income and uplift the quality of life of all textile workers who are associated with the PM MITRA Park".