New Delhi: Tamil film Master that had released in cinemas for Pongal in January, is nearing the end of its box office run with collections of ₹162 crore, according to trade website Box Office India.

The film comfortably beat the numbers of Telugu courtroom drama Vakeel Saab which will end up with net earnings of around ₹115 crore and is second in line as far as post-covid movie releases go though it released only in one language compared to the three original and dubbed versions of Master. These are the only two films to cross the ₹100 crore mark in India post the pandemic.

The biggest market for Master starring Vijay is Tamil Nadu where it is one of the few films to have crossed the ₹100 crore mark with earnings of ₹107 crore. This sort of performance would have been considered good even under normal circumstances but becomes excellent in a post-pandemic scenario, Box Office India said. Other than that, the action drama made ₹24.50 crore in Telugu-speaking belts in the Nizam and Andhra Pradesh regions, ₹13.50 crore in Karnataka, ₹11 crore in Kerala and ₹6.50 crore in the Hindi circuits. The film did lose some ground though because of an early digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

To be sure, Master was the first big-budget local offering in Indian theatres after the covid-19 lockdown. In the run-up to its release, ticketing site BookMyShow had notched up a million advance ticket sales, making for 80% of total ticket sales of Vijay’s previous film Bigil. Master, also the most tweeted-about film on India Twitter in 2020, had declined plum offers from video-streaming platforms, preferring to wait for a theatrical release.

Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, with the collaboration of both superstars being seen as a big draw.

