‘Master’ finishes box office run at 162 crore

The biggest market for Master starring Vijay is Tamil Nadu where it is one of the few films to have crossed the ₹100 crore mark with earnings of ₹107 crore. This sort of performance would have been considered good even under normal circumstances but becomes excellent in a post-pandemic scenario, Box Office India said. Other than that, the action drama made ₹24.50 crore in Telugu-speaking belts in the Nizam and Andhra Pradesh regions, ₹13.50 crore in Karnataka, ₹11 crore in Kerala and ₹6.50 crore in the Hindi circuits. The film did lose some ground though because of an early digital release on Amazon Prime Video.