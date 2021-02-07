‘Master’ is seventh highest Tamil film grosser ever

More than a thousand single screens shut across the country last year, unable to sustain losses amid the lockdown, along with uncertainty about people returning to cinemas. Trade experts had said the pent-up demand among audiences in south India, known for its strong movie-going and star worship culture, coupled with Vijay’s massive popularity made Master the right fit to signal the start of recovery in the film theatre business. The movie stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, and the collaboration of the two superstars are seen as a big draw. Sethupathi, a star in his downright, often plays characters with grey shades.