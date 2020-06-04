Mastercard, Axis Bank, Worldline launch digital payment solution for kiranas

“We have been continuously working on partnership-led models and digital solutions for the merchant community, to help them lower their cost of business. Through the Soft POS offering, we are looking to target proprietary store owners, having a turnover of ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh to onboard this solution. Merchants can do it instantly and start using the solution, rather than having to wait for days and having to rely on personnels to get a point-of-sale (POS) integrated in their establishments," said Sanjeev Moghe, head - cards and payments, Axis Bank,