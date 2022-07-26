Commenting on this, Sheetal Lalwani, Co-founder & COO of Juspay, said, “Juspay's vision is to make payments secure and frictionless. We are one of the early believers in tokenization and have invested heavily to build an enterprise-grade, full-stack tokenisation infrastructure to support high performance, scale and security. In line with RBI's mandate for COF tokenization, Juspay has become a leading player to support merchants for both set-up and processing of transactions on tokens. Our partnership with Mastercard is critical in taking tokenization to the masses. In the coming months, we will continue to work with our partners to increase its scale and adoption."